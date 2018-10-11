October 11, 2018
TOUGHEN UP, BUTTERCUP:
PODCAST: Episode 63: Snowflake Jacobins (Jonah Goldberg, October 2, 2018, The Remnant)
To celebrate the one-year anniversary of The Remnant, Jonah invites Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff on to discuss The Coddling of the American Mind.
MORE:
The Coddling of the American Mind: In the name of emotional well-being, college students are increasingly demanding protection from words and ideas they don't like. Here's why that's disastrous for education--and mental health. (GREG LUKIANOFF AND JONATHAN HAIDT, SEPTEMBER 2015, The Atlantic)
