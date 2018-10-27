TIME FOR THE TRUMPBOTS TO ASSURE US THAT SOROS IS FUNDING IT:





Researchers who study social media say they are seeing an increase in anti-Semitic posts from far-right users of Instagram and Twitter, and that the services aren't doing enough about it.





Separate researchers who were independently looking at the two social networks said that attacks on Jewish people had spiked on both services ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections, similar to a rise in harassment that occurred before the 2016 presidential election.





Many but not all of the posts mention billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, the researchers said. Soros is frequently the subject of unfounded conspiracy theories and his home was among the targets this week in a series of attempted bombings.