THEY NEEDED DEMOCRATS TO DEFEAT THE NOMINATION

October 30, 2018
Republicans Fear Some Voters Are Losing Enthusiasm With a Week Until the Midterms
By Shannon Pettypiece and Jennifer Jacobs
October 30, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
President's approval rating sags again after bombs, shooting
White House political calculus upended week before midterms
So much for the "Kavanaugh Bump." Republicans now fear some of their voters are losing enthusiasm a week away from midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.
Outrage amid the Republican electorate over Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination has dissipated, Trump aides and Republican pollsters say. After last week's mail-bomb scare and synagogue shooting, President Donald Trump's approval rating fell, potentially jeopardizing key Senate races that his allies thought had turned his party's way.
