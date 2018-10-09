THERE'S ONLY ONE BASIS OF OPPOSITION:

Fact 8: Output in the economy is higher and grows faster with more immigrants.

Fact 9: Most estimates show a small impact of immigration on low-skilled native-born wages.

Fact 10: High-skilled immigration increases innovation.

Fact 11: Immigrants contribute positively to government finances over the long run, and high-skilled immigrants make especially large contributions.

Fact 12: Immigration in the United States does not increase crime rates.