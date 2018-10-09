October 9, 2018
THERE'S ONLY ONE BASIS OF OPPOSITION:
A Dozen Facts about Immigration (Ryan Nunn Jimmy O'Donnell Jay Shambaugh, 10/09/18, , The Hamilton Project)
Fact 8: Output in the economy is higher and grows faster with more immigrants.Fact 9: Most estimates show a small impact of immigration on low-skilled native-born wages.Fact 10: High-skilled immigration increases innovation.Fact 11: Immigrants contribute positively to government finances over the long run, and high-skilled immigrants make especially large contributions.Fact 12: Immigration in the United States does not increase crime rates.
