THERE IS NO BEAR IN THE WOODS:

It's difficult for Russians, regardless of their attitude toward Vladimir Putin's regime, to accept the bumbling incompetence of the country's supposedly elite military intelligence officers, who are getting caught all over the place carrying out pointless operations in unconscionably sloppy ways. These spies are supposed to be highly trained experts, not just tools of the current political leadership.





Yet it's possible that 18 years of Putin's rule have affected the Russian intelligence community in the same way as other areas of Russian life: They've made it less intelligent and emptied it of competent professionals.