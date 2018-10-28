THEIR MASTER'S VOICE:

Both the suspect accused of conducting the massacre in Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue and the man accused of sending at least 13 potential explosive devices to prominent left-leaning figures trafficked in conspiracy theories that saw Soros' hand behind left-wing social movements and political sentiments. [...]





President Donald Trump has claimed, without evidence, that Soros paid the protesters opposing the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.





Similarly, Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley said he believed Soros was paying protesters who opposed Kavanaugh. "I tend to believe it," he said. "I believe it fits into his attack mode that he has and how he uses his billions and billions of resources."





The day after the explosive device was found in Soros' mailbox, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted about the attempted victim.





"We cannot allow Soros, Steyer and Bloomberg to BUY this election!" he wrote on Tuesday.





Earlier this month, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz claimed that Soros was funding the latest in a series of far-right talking points -- a group of migrants walking towards the U.S. that the President and others have called a 'caravan'.





"Footage in Honduras giving cash 2 women & children 2 join the caravan & storm the US border @ election time. Soros? US-backed NGOs? Time to investigate the source!" he wrote on Twitter.





Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Rudy Giuliani, Texas Representative Louie Gohmert and Iowa Representative Steve King have also offered conspiratorial statements about Soros, according to BuzzFeed News.





Arizona Representative Paul Gosar questioned whether Soros has funded the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.