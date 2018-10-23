October 23, 2018
THE UR WAS TOO CONSERVATIVE FOR HIS OWN GOOD:
Majority of Republicans supports 'Medicare for all,' poll finds (Julia Manchester, 10/22/2018, The Hill)
More than half of Republicans in a new American Barometer poll say they support "Medicare for all," also known as a single-payer health-care system.The survey, conducted by Hill.TV and the HarrisX polling company, found that 52 percent of Republicans polled said they supported the option, while 48 percent said they opposed it.
