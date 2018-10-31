THE SOLUTION TO POVERTY IS MONEY:

In 1993, the Great Smoky Mountains Study followed a group of children, comprised of both American Indian and non-American Indian families in rural western North Carolina.





Halfway through the study, a casino opened on the Eastern Cherokee reservation and all adult tribal members--regardless of employment status--were eligible to receive a portion of the profits.





Using publicly available voting records in North Carolina, Akee and coauthors matched the voter behavior for the children in the study from the 2002 election onwards. They find that the children whose families had received cash transfers from the casinos grew up to be more active voters as adults than their counterparts in the survey who did not receive these transfers.