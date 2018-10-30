THE SCHOOL OF AUSTRALIAN ECONOMICS:

"We will just end up being a third-rate economy...a banana republic," warned Paul Keating in 1986. He used such threats to persuade the country to accept a series of radical economic reforms over the next decade, when he was treasurer (finance minister) and then prime minister. Along with his predecessor as pm, Bob Hawke, Mr Keating floated the Australian dollar, abolished import quotas, slashed tariffs, deregulated the financial sector, privatised state-owned enterprises, overhauled the tax code and did away with country-wide wage accords in favour of company-by-company "enterprise bargaining".





Many of these reforms were instituted during Australia's last recession in the early 1990s ("the recession we had to have", in Mr Keating's words). Most economists believe they have saved it from subsequent recessions by providing the flexibility needed to adjust promptly to changing economic conditions.