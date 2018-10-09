THE ROUT IS ON:

The Republican House majority continues to show signs of collapsing, with Democrats steadily gaining ground toward erasing the 23-seat margin and ending eight years of GOP control.





A total of 68 seats currently held by Republicans are firmly in play -- rated as "Lean Republican" or worse for the GOP -- presenting a stark contrast to the Democratic side, where only a half-dozen Democratic seats are in similar jeopardy. [...]





With a month to go until Election Day, there are now 209 seats either firmly or leaning in the Democratic column -- only 9 shy of the 218 the party needs to wrest away control of the chamber -- according to the latest update of POLITICO's race ratings.