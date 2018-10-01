October 1, 2018
THE ROUT IS ON:
House GOP cancels ad buys for vulnerable Republican (REID WILSON, 09/30/18, The Hill)
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has canceled more than $1 million in planned advertising aimed at helping Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-Kan.) in the coming weeks.The decision to cut advertising, described to The Hill by a source familiar with the NRCC's strategic thinking, is a hint that Republicans are pessimistic about Yoder's chances of holding his Kansas City-area district.
