THE rIGHT VS THE fOUNDING:

The U.S. is among more than 30 countries that give automatic citizenship to children born to nearly anybody living within a country's borders, according to the National Constitution Center, which was established by Congress to educate Americans about the Constitution.





"In the early 17th century, the principle of birthright citizenship was established pretty definitively in England and that was exported to a number of British Empire colonies, including America," said Bernadette Meyler, a professor at Stanford Law School.





Today, birthright citizenship, with few exceptions, is the norm in countries whose laws were crafted based on English common law, including Canada, Jamaica and Pakistan.