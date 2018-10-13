THE rIGHT LOSING IS GOOD FOR BUSINESS:

Since the end of July, Republican candidates in the 70 most contested races have reserved $60 million in TV ads, compared to $109 million for Democratic hopefuls, according to figures compiled by media trackers and reviewed by POLITICO. The disparity is almost certain to grow, as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg makes good on plans to spend nearly $80 million to help Democrats flip the House.





"From Democrat candidates to outside groups, we've never seen anything like this before," said Brian Walsh, president of the pro-Trump America First Action super PAC. "They are dumping in cash by the truckload."