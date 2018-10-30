October 30, 2018
THE PLOT TO MAKE PEOPLE DUMBER:
When Adolescents Give Up Pot, Their Cognition Quickly Improves (RACHEL D. COHEN, 10/30/18, NPR)
A study published Tuesday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry finds that when adolescents stop using marijuana - even for just one week - their verbal learning and memory improves. The study contributes to growing evidence that marijuana use in adolescents is associated with reduced neurocognitive functioning.
Within a generation, marijuana will be tobacco.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 30, 2018 7:26 PM
