THE OPPOSITE OF DONALD:

President Donald Trump has mocked Maxine Waters as a "low IQ person" and she has called for the president's impeachment.





But Republicans who work with the California Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee see something different: a rare dealmaker in a polarized Congress.





Waters, who would chair the committee if Democrats win the House, has shown a surprising willingness to work across the aisle and with industry groups, even helping to deliver White House-backed legislation to ease regulations and crack down on China.





"There are many, many things that Maxine and I are completely, diametrically the opposite on," said Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.), who is in the running to be the committee's Republican leader. "But I have dealt with her enough on issues to understand she can see the whole picture. It is possible to negotiate with her and she'll keep her word. That's an important thing in Congress. Not everybody does that anymore."