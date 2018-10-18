THE ONLY SURVIVOR OF THE ADMINISTRATION:

[T]oday, the feeling at the UN is that Haley was "about as good as it can get under Trump," says Richard Gowan, a senior fellow at the United Nations University.





Despite fears that seasoned diplomats from Russia and China would outplay this folksy politician, she leaves her job with an excellent reputation both in New York and Washington. "Haley actually played her political hand remarkably well and really had an unusual level of political clout for a UN ambassador in a Republican administration," Gowan says.





Her major wins include a series of sanctions on North Korea, and a partnership with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres to reform the institution. She achieved these victories in part by leveraging one thing--Donald Trump.





The job seemed a poisoned chalice, at first. At the UN, Haley would represent a president who had called the organization "just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time." Trump was also threatening to aggressively defund the UN, and, on the campaign trail, had attacked two major multilateral achievements: the Paris Climate Accord and the Iran nuclear deal.





But Haley's number one tactic in negotiating the North Korea sanctions was to make use of the threats, essentially deploying the Nixonian "madman theory." She would constantly remind the Chinese of the "unpredictability of president Trump," she told students at the University of Houston earlier this year.