October 7, 2018
THE NATIVES ARE FREELOADING:
Immigrants' Health Premiums Far Exceed What Plans Pay For Their Care (Carmen Heredia Rodriguez, OCTOBER 1, 2018, Kaiser Health News)\
President Donald Trump has repeatedly condemned U.S. immigration policy, arguing that many immigrants pose a threat to the nation and drain U.S. resources. But a study released Monday about health insurance challenges the president's portrayal.The study in the journal Health Affairs found that immigrants covered by private health insurance and their employers contributed nearly $25 billion more in premiums in 2014 than was spent on their care. Those in the country without legal status contributed nearly $8 billion toward the surplus.In contrast, U.S.-born enrollees spent nearly $25 billion more than they paid for in premiums.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 7, 2018 6:23 PM