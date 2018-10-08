THE INFERIOR SUPERIOR:

Born in 1974, she admits to regularly dropping the N-word and delighting in racist jokes with friends. "I was all in. I believed every single bit of it ... all the 'heritage' stuff."





She often regurgitated revisionist civil war tropes long embedded in southern textbooks: that secession wasn't over slavery; that the war was a glorious uprising against federal tyranny; that slaves were happy and adored their masters until the Yankees up north riled them up. She also defended the Confederate flag and monuments.





Hinman's parents did not want racist jokes and the N-word inside their home. Still, while watching the TV show In the Heat of the Night when she was a kid, she quipped that she might bring home a black boyfriend, angering her father.





"I would beat your ass to New York and back," he said.





Many white southerners had adopted an uneven racial code since violent responses to civil rights gains in the 1960s. "He didn't believe in total racism," Hinman says of her father, "but you weren't bringing [black people] home."





But in her 20s, while studying at the University of Mississippi, Hinman's views changed. She made liberal friends. Her friend Kiki described growing up on the black side of their wealthy college town, where whites seldom ventured and children enjoyed fewer opportunities. Hinman came to believe that racism is not just interpersonal name-calling, but systemic denial of equity and equality - in education, the workplace, political representation, housing, healthcare and everyday life.





Hinman realized that many whites are conditioned to believe lies that people of color were biologically inferior, more prone to crime, lazier. "It's about a sense of superiority," she says. "I might live in a trailer in Tchula, Mississippi, but at least somehow I can say I'm 'better' than these other people ... We've done really horrible stuff to black people in the name of superiority."