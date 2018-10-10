THE FIRST NIKKI 2020 ENDORSEMENT:

She preached sense at home, too, recently telling a high-school audience: "Real leadership is about persuasion, it's about movement, it's bringing people around to your point of view. Not shouting them down, but by showing them how it is in their best interest to see things the way you do."





Leaders, she said, must "have the courage to stand up to the mob."





In 14 years in public office, Nikki Haley did just that -- not least when, as governor, she got the Confederate flag removed from the statehouse grounds in the wake of the horrific 2015 Charleston church shooting.





Enjoy your time off, Ambassador: America will need you back soon enough.