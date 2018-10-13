October 13, 2018
THE ESSENCE OF TRUMPISM IS THE DEFENSE OF CHATTEL SLAVERY:
Trump praises Robert E. Lee during Ohio rally (BRENT D. GRIFFITHS, 10/12/2018, Politico)
White House chief of staff John Kelly called Lee an "honorable man" in October 2017 and added that the war was caused by a "lack of compromise."Trump has previously defended the existence of statues for figures like Lee, saying that imposing modern morals on historical figures is a slippery slope that will devour many esteemed leaders in the process.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 13, 2018 1:24 AM