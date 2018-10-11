THE DEATH OF TRUMPISM IS CHRISTIANS ACTING ON THEIR FAITH:

After church on a recent Sunday, Emily Mooney smiled as she told her girlfriends about her public act of rebellion. She had slapped a "Beto for Senate'' sticker on her S.U.V. and driven it to her family's evangelical church.





But then, across the parking lot, deep in conservative, Bible-belt Texas, she spotted a sign of support: the same exact sticker endorsing Beto O'Rourke, the Democrat who is challenging Senator Ted Cruz.





"I was like, who is it?" she exclaimed. "Who in this church is doing this?"





Listening to Ms. Mooney's story, the four other evangelical moms standing around a kitchen island began to buzz with excitement. All of them go to similarly conservative churches in Dallas. All are longtime Republican voters, solely because they oppose abortion rights. Only one broke ranks to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016. But this November, they have all decided to vote for Mr. O'Rourke, the Democratic upstart who is on the front line of trying to upend politics in deep-red Texas. [...]





The women, who are all in their 30s, described Mr. O'Rourke as providing a stark moral contrast to Mr. Trump, whose policies and behavior they see as fundamentally anti-Christian, especially separating immigrant children from their parents at the border, banning many Muslim refugees and disrespecting women.





"I care as much about babies at the border as I do about babies in the womb," said Tess Clarke, one of Ms. Mooney's friends, confessing that she was "mortified" at how she used to vote, because she had only considered abortion policy. "We've been asleep. Now, we've woke up."