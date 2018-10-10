THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

One in three young Brits does not drink alcohol, according to a new report which casts light on an emerging transformation in the nation's drinking culture.





Researchers at University College London gathered data from nearly 10,000 people, and found that the proportion of teetotal 16 to 24-year-olds increased from 18% in 2005 to 29% in 2015.





In addition, the number of young people who said they drank in excess of government-recommended limits almost halved, from 43% in 2005 to 28% over the same period.