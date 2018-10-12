THE BOOMERS TURN EVERYTHING INTO A PATHOLOGY:

Zoe, 17, likes to switch off her phone and put it in another room so she's not distracted. Sitting on her bed, she opens her book and begins to read. "I've really got into actual books, they are tangible, real and my imagination can run wild," she says, with a geunine sense of wonder. She consumes anything from novels to non-fiction - especially works on feminism and art.





She used to purchase her items on Amazon but "that took loooong, like 24 hours to be delivered", so she's started going to her local library: "It's great, the books are just there waiting for you." Uploading a 'shelfie' of current reading material has become a popular status update amongst her friends.





Zoe's generation is rediscovering books in the same way that Millennials discovered vinyl; the difference is that the former are increasingly doing it as a way of logging off from their smartphones. [...]





Babyboomers are actually the fastest growing demographic on social media, revelling in the sensation of greater connectivity, but Gen Z - who have lived its realities and its damaging impact on their time and mental health - are the ones questioning the point of it all. In the US, researchers at the University of Chicago found that 58% of teens said that they had voluntarily taken a break from social platforms in the last year.