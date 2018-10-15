THE BEER HALL MUST HAVE BEEN RENTED ALREADY....:

Leaders of a Manhattan political club that was once the archetype of moderate Republicanism say they stand behind the decision to invite the founder of a far-right men's group as police investigate violence by and against his group after his speech at their clubhouse Friday night.





The Metropolitan Republican Club advertised Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes's appearance as an opportunity to see McInnes reenact the samurai sword assassination of Japanese socialist leader Inejiro Asanuma. In a Facebook post, the club called the Proud Boys founder the "Godfather of the Hipster Movement [who] has taken on and exposed the Deep State Socialists and stood up for Western Values."





Following McInnis' speech, a group of about 30 men who appeared to have just left the event were caught on video attacking two or three protesters near the club, while screaming threats and slurs.