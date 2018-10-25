October 25, 2018
THE ANGER AND VIOLENCE IS ALL HE HAS TO OFFER:
TRUMP'S 'UN-AMERICAN' RHETORIC INCITES 'ANGER, IF NOT VIOLENCE,' JOHN BRENNAN SAYS AFTER BOMB SCARE (CHANTAL DA SILVA, 10/25/18, Newsweek)
After being named as one of the intended targets of a series of bombs that were sent out to political leaders this week, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan took aim at President Donald Trump, accusing the U.S. leader of helping to incite "feelings of anger, if not violence" with his "un-American" rhetoric.
New from @oneunderscore__: An image on the bomb sent to Brennan on Tuesday appears to be a parody of an ISIS flag taken from a meme that has been circulating on right-wing corners of the internet since 2014. https://t.co/7KuUh96icV— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 25, 2018
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 25, 2018 4:24 AM