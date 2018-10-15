THANKS, DONALD!:

The Trump administration wants pharmaceutical companies to include the list price of drugs in television advertisements.





The Department of Health and Human Services released a proposed regulation Monday afternoon that, if finalized, would require companies that sell drugs covered by Medicare or Medicaid to put a standard price in their ads, if the price is larger than $35 per month. [...]





The policy is sure to rankle the pharmaceutical industry. Its main trade group tried to preempt the proposal Monday morning by announcing that dozens of companies had voluntarily agreed to include in television advertisements links to websites with information about a drug's cost. Each company will determine exactly what information to include on those websites.