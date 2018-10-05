October 5, 2018

TAKE THAT AS AN ADMISSION:

Trump mocks Al Franken for resigning quickly over sexual misconduct claims amid Kavanaugh controversy (Maggie Haberman, Emily Cochrane, 10/05/18, The Independent)

President Donald Trump mocked former Senator Al Franken on Thursday for folding "like a wet rag" and quickly resigning last year in the face of sexual misconduct allegations - an extraordinary statement as the president's Supreme Court nominee nears a vote in a confirmation process rocked by such accusations.

