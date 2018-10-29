SPEAKING TRUTH TO wHITE pOWER:





Attorney General Jeff Sessions was only moments into a speech on religious liberty Monday (Oct. 29) before he was interrupted by two ministers who called on him to "repent" for his role in enforcing Trump administration policy.





Sessions was speaking about "The Future of Religious Liberty" at a meeting in Boston hosted by the Boston Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group. But as soon as he began his remarks, a United Methodist minister, the Rev. Will Green of Ballard Vale United Church in Andover, Mass., began reciting Scripture.





"Remember the words of Jesus: I was hungry and you did not feed me. I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me," Green began, standing as he recited other parts of Matthew 25. He then referenced the attorney general's Christian denomination: "Brother Jeff, as a fellow United Methodist, I call upon you to repent, to care for those in need, to remember that when you do not care for others, you are wounding the body of Christ."