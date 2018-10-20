SERVING VLAD:

Committee Democrats asked to immediately send the transcripts to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who hasn't been allowed to see them under Nunes' rules. There's good reason to believe many witnesses committed perjury or offered information relevant to the special counsel's work. But Nunes opposed it, and it was voted down.





Committee Democrats then moved to have the transcripts released to the public immediately -- after a 10-day intelligence community review -- to avoid any selective release or other political manipulation. Again, Nunes opposed this.





This is his modus operandi. Though incomplete due to Republican obstruction, our investigation did reveal worrisome contacts between the Russians and candidate Trump, his family, his businesses, and his campaign. Yet every time we sought to learn more, we were blocked.





We sought to test witnesses' accounts by subpoenaing third-party records such as cell phone, bank and travel records. Republicans refused to allow it.





To arrange the infamous June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting, Donald Trump Jr. called his Russian contact, then called a blocked number, and then called his Russian contact back. We had evidence from other witnesses that Donald Trump used a blocked number. Republicans refused to pursue whether it was the same number.





The Republicans ran a "take them at their word" investigation when most of the Trump team clearly didn't deserve that benefit of the doubt. So at last week's hearing, I moved to subpoena many of the records that could fill a lot of the gaps. Nunes nixed it.