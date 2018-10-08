RACISM IS AS RACISM DOES:

More than two-thirds of the drivers pulled over by the Domestic Highway Enforcement Team were Latino, according to a Times analysis of Sheriff's Department data. And sheriff's deputies searched the vehicles of more than 3,500 drivers who turned out to have no drugs or other illegal items, the analysis found. The overwhelming majority of those were Latino.





Several of the team's big drug busts have been dismissed in federal court as the credibility of some deputies came under fire and judges ruled that deputies violated the rights of motorists by conducting unconstitutional searches.





The Times analyzed data from every traffic stop recorded by the team from 2012 through the end of last year -- more than 9,000 stops in all -- and reviewed records from hundreds of court cases. Among its findings:





Latino drivers accounted for 69% of the deputies' stops. Officers from the California Highway Patrol, mainly policing traffic violations on the same section of freeway, pulled over nearly 378,000 motorists during the same period; 40% of them were Latino.





Two-thirds of Latinos who were pulled over by the Sheriff's Department team had their vehicles searched, while cars belonging to all other drivers were searched less than half the time.





Three-quarters of the team's searches came after deputies asked motorists for consent rather than having evidence of criminal behavior. Several legal scholars said such a high rate of requests for consent is concerning because people typically feel pressured to allow a search or are unaware they can refuse.





Though Latinos were much more likely to be searched, deputies found drugs or other illegal items in their vehicles at a rate that was not significantly higher than that of black or white drivers.