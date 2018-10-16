PROTECTIONISM IS RACE THEORY, NOT ECONOMICS?:

One of the first things budding economists learn is the principle of "comparative advantage." A country has a comparative advantage when it can produce a product or service more cheaply than others.





For example, the U.S. specializes in producing wheat because it is cheaper to do so here than in Japan, while Japan specializes in producing cars for the same reason. Specialization with trade allows consumers in both countries to buy more wheat and more cars.





Much economic research has shown that when countries trade with each other, global wealth grows, and all countries gain.





Policies that aim to reduce trade deficits hinder trade and work against the potential gains from comparative advantage.





A country like the U.S. runs an annual trade deficit with a partner country when Americans buy more goods and services from the partner than they sell to it. As a result, money flows out of the U.S. to the country, which sounds bad.





But that's not the end of the story. Those foreigners with the trade surplus - let's say in China - now have extra saving that needs to be put to work. A lack of productive investment opportunities at home means they look to other countries - like the U.S. - to profitably use their money.





In other words, money flowing out to pay for imports flows back in to help pay for productive investment in new capital. The U.S. is an appealing place for the Chinese to put their money because the U.S. is really good at producing capital goods. Put another way, it has a comparative advantage in investment.