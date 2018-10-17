PITY THE POOR MALTHUSIANS:

The amount of milk dumped by farmers in the northeastern U.S. reached almost 145 million pounds through July, including 23.6 million pounds that month alone. Dairy cooperatives will likely be forced to heavily discount milk prices in the coming months as a result, going below the current futures price for benchmark Class III milk, which goes into making cheese, and is currently under $16 per 100 pounds--a price that has farmers treading water, said Dave Kurzawski, a Chicago-based broker at INTL FCStone.