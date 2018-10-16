October 16, 2018
OUR PRESIDENT, NOT OUR LEADER:
Support for Trump is fading among active-duty troops, new poll shows (Leo Shane III, 10/16/18, Military Times)
About 44 percent of troops had a favorable view of Trump's presidency, the poll showed, compared to 43 percent who disapproved.The results from the survey, conducted over the course of September and October, suggest a gradual decline in troops' support of Trump since he was elected in fall 2016, when a similar Military Times poll showed that 46 percent of troops approved of Trump compared to 37 percent who disapproved. That nine-point margin of support now appears gone.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 16, 2018 5:45 PM