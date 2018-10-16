OUR PRESIDENT, NOT OUR LEADER:

About 44 percent of troops had a favorable view of Trump's presidency, the poll showed, compared to 43 percent who disapproved.





The results from the survey, conducted over the course of September and October, suggest a gradual decline in troops' support of Trump since he was elected in fall 2016, when a similar Military Times poll showed that 46 percent of troops approved of Trump compared to 37 percent who disapproved. That nine-point margin of support now appears gone.