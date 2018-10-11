OPEN SOURCE EVERYTHING:

Joining OIN reflects Microsoft's patent practice evolving in lock-step with the company's views on Linux and open source more generally . . . At Microsoft, we take it as a given that developers do not want a binary choice between Windows vs. Linux, or .NET vs. Java-they want cloud platforms to support all technologies. They want to deploy technologies at the edge-on any device-that meet customer needs. We also learned that collaborative development through the open source process can accelerate innovation.