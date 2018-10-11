October 11, 2018
OPEN SOURCE EVERYTHING:
Microsoft just open-sourced 60,000 of its patents
[A]ndersen goes on to say that Microsoft's view of the open-source community has shifted:Joining OIN reflects Microsoft's patent practice evolving in lock-step with the company's views on Linux and open source more generally . . . At Microsoft, we take it as a given that developers do not want a binary choice between Windows vs. Linux, or .NET vs. Java-they want cloud platforms to support all technologies. They want to deploy technologies at the edge-on any device-that meet customer needs. We also learned that collaborative development through the open source process can accelerate innovation.With Microsoft's contribution of 60,000 patents, the OIN has seen its patent library multiple almost 50 times over. Previously, OIN only had ownership of 1,300 global patents.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 11, 2018 8:04 AM