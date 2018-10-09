ONE TIN SOLDIER RIDES AWAY:

Her announcement caught Trump flatfooted, coming after the previous evening's revelries at the White House, where he turned a ceremony for newly minted Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh into a political pep rally that is likely to further enrage his detractors and opponents. The sudden defection of one of his big stars is exactly the kind of television programming that Trump loathes, particularly on the eve of the November midterm elections, which Politico says look increasingly ominous for Republican control of the House of Representatives.





Neocons such as Bill Kristol are celebrating, convinced that this augurs a run by Haley in 2020. She was seen as a standard-bearer for a more mainstream Republican foreign policy as opposed to Trump's nationalist sallies.