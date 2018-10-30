October 30, 2018
ON THE OTHER HAND, HE'S NOT EXPLICITLY PROPOSING WE KILL THEM:
Planned Parenthood Slams Trump for Wanting to End Birthright Citizenship (Aryssa Damron, October 30, 2018, fREE bEACON)
Planned Parenthood on Tuesday castigated President Donald Trump's intention to issue an executive order that would end automatic citizenship for the children of non-citizens who are born on U.S. soil, calling the plan "despicable" and "unconstitutional."
Dudes, you oppose their right to birth.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 30, 2018 7:28 PM