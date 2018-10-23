NOW THERE'S A FIERCE COMPETITION:





From the wall (to be paid for by Mexico) along the southern border to the crackdown on "sanctuary cities" to repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, President Trump has advanced one harebrained scheme after another, each designed to stoke fear and resentment in his xenophobic base. His chronic scare-mongering, factual misrepresentations (e.g., on crime, wages) and contempt for basic economics have been regular features at his campaign-style rallies. His zero tolerance policy and the ensuing child separation policy were widely panned and, at least for now, have been suspended.





Nevertheless, with the midterms just two weeks away, he's topped himself in the "Counterproductive and Unworkable Immigration Measures" category with a threat to cut off aid to countries already struggling to address the conditions that spurred thousands to head north.