NOW GRANT THEM AMNESTY:

A sudden influx of Guatemalan families into Arizona has overwhelmed detention facilities there and forced the government to release hundreds of parents and children over the past several days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Tuesday.





Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, a spokeswoman for ICE, said the agency can no longer conduct basic reviews of migrants' case files and travel plans without running the risk of exceeding court-imposed limits on how long children can be held in immigration jails.





As a result, ICE has been dropping off busloads of families at church shelters and charities, some with ankle monitoring bracelets, others with little more than notices to appear in court.





"In light of the incredibly high volume of [families] presenting themselves along the Arizona border, ICE no longer has the capacity to conduct [case] reviews" without the risk of violating child-detention rules, O'Keefe said in a statement. "To mitigate that risk, ICE began to curtail such reviews in Arizona beginning Sunday October 7."