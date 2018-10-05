October 5, 2018
NOW ADD FREE TRADE, IMMIGRATION AND A PEACE DIVIDEND AND YOU'RE TALKING:
US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent (CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, 10/05/18, AP)
The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September, the lowest level since December 1969, as the longest streak of hiring on record has put millions of Americans back to work since the Great Recession. [...]Even with unemployment at a historic low, average hourly pay increased just 2.8 percent from a year earlier, one tick below the yearly gain in August.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 5, 2018 4:19 AM