NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

The son and daughter of a Missouri House candidate are urging people not to vote for him because he regularly espouses racial and homophobic views and dislikes Jews and Muslims.





Steve West, 64, gained attention after winning the August Republican primary for a northwest Missouri House seat when word spread about views he frequently expressed on a radio show, such as saying "Hitler was right."





"I can't imagine him being in any level of government," his daughter, Emily West, told The Kansas City Star on Monday.





On Tuesday, her brother, Andy West, told the newspaper his father is "a fanatic" who must be stopped.





"If he gets elected, it would legitimize him," Andy West said. "Then he would become a state official, and he's saying that Jews shouldn't even have civil rights."







