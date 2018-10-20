NO ONE CARES ABOUT PRIVACY IF WE CAN TRAVEL QUICKER:

After a grueling 10-hour flight, you finally land back home in the United States. But your relief is short-lived as you remember the endless customs line you'll soon encounter. As you approach the dreaded entrance, you stop in your tracks. There's no line. Everyone ahead of you walks up to a machine that takes their picture and asks them a few questions. Within seconds, they're free to go, except for one guy who is picked out by the machine as suspicious. Welcome to the future of border patrol -- and to a revived security-versus-privacy debate in a new arena.





U.S. Customs and Border Protection first tested facial biometric technology for exit verification in June 2016 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. They've since expanded biometric exit verification to 15 U.S. airports. The agency began biometric entry verification at JFK in July 2018 and has since then expanded that to 13 other U.S. airports. The idea is the same both for entering and exiting passengers: to more quickly recognize suspicious travelers. The Department of Homeland Security has partnered with the University of Arizona's BORDERS program to develop an AI-based screening system that can identify suspicious behavior more accurately than humans can. And information technology company Unisys in March 2018 unveiled a new AI-based system called LineSight that can more efficiently screen travelers as they go through customs.





These technologies promise to significantly reduce waiting times at immigration counters and allow officials to focus on a smaller set of identified suspects instead of every person entering the country.