NEVER TOO SOON TO FIX A MISTAKE:

WHILE ELECTION DAY IS still just over two weeks away, more than 5 million people have already cast ballots in this year's midterm general election, with a number of states experiencing record levels of early voting.





In Indiana, home to one of the most crucial U.S. Senate contests in the country, residents in centrally located Hamilton County are casting ballots at a rate equal to the 2016 presidential election. In Minnesota, which is hosting a trio of competitive U.S. House races, early voting statewide has thus far surpassed ballots returned in 2016.





And in Georgia, which is featuring one of the most competitive governor's races of the year, ballots are being returned at three times the rate of the 2014 midterm.





More than half the country is already voting and experts say the surge ahead of Election Day leads to one likely conclusion: Overall turnout is going to spike.





"We're going to have high turnout," says Michael McDonald, a University of Florida political science professor who meticulously tracks the early vote. "You'd have to go back to the founding of the country to see presidential turnout rates during midterm elections. In some states, it's possible, if the trajectory holds up."