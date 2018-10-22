NAZI, NOT FASCIST:

King's position is nothing new for the eight-term congressman, who, of course is up for reelection in a couple of weeks, but doing so in an interview with Caroline Sommerfeld, a prominent part of Europe's neo-fascist thinking in the Austrian far-right propaganda site Unzensuriert (which means "uncensored" in English), just underscores how far adrift we are getting.





It should serve as a reminder to us that we need to act to keep King's style of racism from becoming part of the norm in our society. And yet, there's no criticism from Republican leadership, no denunciations of the type leveled against a would-be Republican congressional candidate of neo-Nazi roots in Illinois. Rather, his views are ignored or seen within a larger set of acceptable bounds. And so, we should take notice. [...]





According to The Huffington Post version of the interview, King's remarks largely revolve around the paranoid idea of the Great Replacement -- the belief that mass migration, particularly from Muslim-majority countries, is an extinction-level event for white European culture and identity. Or as he put it in the interview, a "slow-motion cultural suicide."





"The U.S. subtracts from its population a million of our babies in the form of abortion," King said. "We add to our population approximately 1.8 million of 'somebody else's babies' who are raised in another culture before they get to us."





It's a phrase widely used by anti-Muslim European networks to refer to the supposed Islamification of Europe by migrants and refugees and heralded in a book called The Camp of the Saints, a stunningly racist 1973 novel by Jean Raspail that envisions the world undergoing the fight to the death between races." King even said George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and bogeyman of the far right, might be paying for the Great Replacement.





Last year, Austrian intelligence services found that Unzensuriertis known in Austria for routinely publishing Islamophobic, anti-refugee articles, promoted anti-Semitism and extreme xenophobia. The site also spreads misinformation and conspiracies. The site has close ties with the far-right Freedom Party, or FPO, and its former editor-in-chief is now the head of communications for the Ministry of Information.