MAN, THE STUFF YOU HAVE TO SWALLOW TO BE HIS FAN:





Speaking at a round table in Arizona, President Trump called the Saudi attorney general's statement regarding Jamal Khashoggi a "great first step" and believes it is credible.





To be fair, most of Donald's fanboys support killing any Muslims.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 20, 2018 11:30 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd