October 15, 2018
MAKES YOU PROUD, HUH?:
Trump admits Putin 'probably' involved in Skripal poisonings 'but it's not in our country' (Tim Wyatt, 10/15/18, The Independent)
Donald Trump has dismissed Russian poisonings - such as the Salisbury novichok attacks - because they did not take place in the United States.In an interview broadcast on Sunday evening, Mr Trump admitted that Vladimir Putin was "probably" behind such assassination attempts.But he said that he did not need to be any tougher on the Russian leader because "I rely on them ... it's not in our country".
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 15, 2018 4:02 AM
