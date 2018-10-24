MAKE MORE TEA:

This election is the Democrats' first opportunity to push back against a thoroughly Trumpified Republican Party. It is a remarkable opportunity to realign the electorate, since polls continually show the percentage of the country that buys Trump's ethnic nationalism is in the low 40s.





So how, at this crucial moment in history, have the Democrats responded?





"The top three issues this year are health care, health care and health care," J.B. Poersch, of the Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC, told CNN.





The Wesleyan Media Project recently surveyed the political landscape and came out with a report called "2018: The Health Care Election." It found that a majority of recent pro-Democratic political ads featured health care. Sixty-one percent of recent pro-Democratic ads in U.S. House races have been on health care.





Democratic candidates like Senator Claire McCaskill are hammering home the same point in debates. Republicans tried to take away coverage for pre-existing conditions.





In normal times, there's good reason to run on this issue. Millions of families are plagued by inadequate insurance coverage. If you're trying to win a swing voter in Arizona, it's a bread-and-butter issue that has appeal.





But the Democratic campaign is inadequate to the current moment. It offers no counternarrative to Trump, little moral case against his behavior, no unifying argument against ethnic nationalism. In politics you can't beat something with nothing.