October 30, 2018
MAGA!:
White woman goes on vile racist rant and threatens to draw her gun on two black sisters (Jack Webb, 10/30/18, Independent)
The 51-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina was heard shouting 'I'm white and I'm hot' and also threatened to draw a gun on the pair. Further to this she was bragging about her '$125,000-a-year job'.She is now facing criminal charges and her employer, Spectrum, confirmed that her contract has now been terminated.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 30, 2018 4:00 AM
