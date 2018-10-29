MAGA! (profanity/inanity alert):





A Latina mother from Houston was on her way to vote when she was verbally accosted by a white supporter of President Donald Trump.





Janet Sabriu was driving with her two-year-old daughter in the backseat on Thursday, intending to early vote in this year's midterm elections. When seemingly out of nowhere, the angry man began shouting at her. He said:





You're driving in two lanes, you stupid bitch.That's not how we drive in America. Trump's deporting your illegal cousins today. Bitch.





Sabriu does not initially engage the racist or gendered taunts. Instead, she calls back, "Did you go vote?" To which the man replies, "Learn English, bitch. It's my country, bitch. Get out."





"Yeah, it's not mine, right." Sabriu deadpans.