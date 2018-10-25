LEGALIZE THEM:





There is an assumption frequently made by many on the left that opposition to immigration is primarily driven by racism and xenophobia. That is surely the case with many in this camp: one has only to listen to the rhetoric of Matteo Salvini of the Italian Lega or of Donald Trump to see that race lies behind much of their animus. But there are other voters who are not racist, but who are troubled by, first, the fact that much of the new migration is illegal; and second, that the numbers are so large that the receiving countries will have a hard time assimilating the newcomers to the national culture.





These are, indeed, serious issues in and of themselves.