Home
Reviews
Blog
Daily
Glossary
Orrin's Stuff
Email
« WHEN YOU ELECT THE DEMOCRAT INSTEAD OF THE REPUBLICAN...:
|
Main
|
LUCKY BREAK: »
October 25, 2018
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Trump used charity money to buy his own portrait because no one else would: lawyers
(Julia Marsh, October 25, 2018, NY Post)
Posted by
Orrin Judd
at October 25, 2018 7:28 PM
Tweet
@brothersjudd
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
« WHEN YOU ELECT THE DEMOCRAT INSTEAD OF THE REPUBLICAN...:
|
Main
|
LUCKY BREAK: »